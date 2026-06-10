Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun Nearly Cross Paths at Knicks Finals Game in NYC

Talk about an awkward seating chart ... Taylor Swift found herself just a few rows away from Scooter Braun during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Two of the biggest names from one of music's most public feuds found themselves in the same building -- and surprisingly close quarters -- as eagle-eyed fans noticed Taylor was spotted uncomfortably close to crossing paths with Scooter, who sat just rows away.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Video from inside the arena showed the music mogul sitting only three rows back from the pop superstar with his gleaming girlfriend Sydney Sweeney, the couple seemingly separated from Swift by a barricade.

Taylor scored a courtside seat at Madison Square Garden alongside members of HAIM, taking in the Knicks-Spurs matchup from some of the most coveted seats in the arena.

It's unclear whether Swift and Braun did in fact crossed paths during the night, but from where they were sitting, neither would've had to squint to spot the other.

The game delivered plenty of drama on the court ... but for fans keeping tabs on the crowd, the real intrigue may have been unfolding just a few rows apart.