Knicks Radio Host Caught on Hot Mic Slamming Taylor Swift, 'Get Out of Here Girl'

Taylor Swift's arrival at Game 4 of the NBA Finals got an immediate reaction from the Knicks radio booth ... and it wasn't exactly a warm VIP welcome.

New York Knicks lead radio analyst Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic as members of the broadcast team tried to figure out whether the pop superstar had made it to the arena ... however McNutt seemingly expressed she wasn’t too happy to see Taylor amongst the hyped crowd.

Damn. Hate to see @McNuttMonica hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams https://t.co/AaERgdREPK pic.twitter.com/qagsfvOaOE @stoolpresidente

As the radio group discussed a possible sighting, someone asked, "Is that Taylor Swift down there?" ... once the vocal icon was confirmed to be in attendance, McNutt didn't hesitate with her response, saying "She's not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl."

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy entered the chat with a post defending Swift's long-lived Knicks loyalty ... saying "Damn. Hate to see [Monica McNutt] hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams."

The exchange made it onto the broadcast and quickly started making the rounds online with Swifties backing up Taylor's history as a Knicks fan and crediting her love for New York, McNutt has yet to respond to the now viral catch.

Swift's appearance at the game had been highly anticipated. As we reported, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ she had expressed interest in attending and was expected to be court side for the Finals matchup.

We were told at the time it was unclear if soon-to-be hubby Travis Kelce would be showing up to support the NYC team ... however now we know it was an all out girls night, as she showed with members of HAIM -- sisters Este and Alana Haim.