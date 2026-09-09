Lori Loughlin Pulled Trigger on Divorce Ex Mossimo For Fresh Start, Not Dating

Lori Loughlin doesn't have a new romantic partner despite filing for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli ... she simply wants a clean break and fresh start ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the actress's decision to file for divorce Tuesday was not prompted by a new relationship. We're told Lori simply no longer wants to be tied to Mossimo ... so she decided to pull the plug.

Lori and Mossimo had been living separately for more than a year after growing apart. At the time, Lori did not consider herself single.

We're told Lori’s ready for a new chapter ... a move that also prompted her to rejoin Instagram recently. She's keeping busy filming movies, and her packed schedule leaves little time for dating.

Lori listed August 31, 2025, as the date of separation in her divorce docs. She also noted she and Mossimo signed a prenup and said they will address spousal support at a later date.

The former couple tied the knot in 1997 and share daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.

Their split comes after a very public marriage that survived the college admissions scandal, prison time and plenty of fallout.