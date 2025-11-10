Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Sell Los Angeles Mansion Amid Split

Lori Loughlin and her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have officially unloaded their Los Angeles mansion amid their ongoing separation ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the Hidden Hills property sold Monday for $12.65 million. The couple had been asking $14.95 million, so they took a hit off the asking price, but they're still walking away with a solid profit after buying the place for $9.5 million back in 2020.

The sprawling contemporary farmhouse spans nearly 12,000 square feet, loaded with luxury amenities including a fully equipped gym, custom home theater, chef's kitchen, and wine cellar. Outside, the backyard's a resort-style playground with a swimming pool, spa, bocce ball court, and BBQ area.

Lori and Mossimo, who've been living separate lives, called it quits in October. As we reported ... she's been in Los Angeles while he's been spending time in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The deal wipes one major asset off the table, but don't necessarily expect things to be smooth sailing from here. Our sources told us a prenuptial agreement could make the divorce messy and may even prevent Lori from getting anything in the split.