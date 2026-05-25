Play video content Video: Casey Anthony Spotted in Florida Following New Hampshire Romance Buzz TMZ.com

Casey Anthony is back on familiar turf ... 'cause TMZ has learned she was spotted bargain hunting in Central Florida after spending much of the last year in New Hampshire.

TMZ has obtained video and pictures of Casey hitting up a TJ Maxx in Lake Mary around 12:50 PM Sunday alongside two women. A witness tells us Casey and the women were laughing and browsing fitness clothes together and at one point Casey was overheard talking about the face cream she uses.

One of the other women was also heard asking Casey if she liked a shirt as she held it up as the group continued shopping through the store.

Casey kept it casual for the outing ... rocking ripped jeans, a black tank top and white Converse sneakers while carrying a shopping basket.

The Florida sighting stands out because Casey's spent much of the last year in New Hampshire ... where TMZ previously spotted her hanging with Ben Beauchemin at a sports bar in Manchester.

Play video content Video: Casey Anthony Shops at T.J. Maxx in New Hampshire After Date Night TMZ.com

And funny enough ... this isn't Casey's first TJ Maxx sighting either. TMZ obtained footage of her shopping at a TJ Maxx in New Hampshire last July ... so the discount chain clearly seems to be one of her go-to spots.

As we first reported ... the two were tossing back Bud Lights and digging into bar food during the outing. We later learned Ben owns Wicked Weaponry, is a former police officer and Army veteran.