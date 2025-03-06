Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Casey Anthony Should Not Give Out Legal Advice

Play video content BACKGRID

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is weighing in on Casey Anthony’s new self-anointed legal advocacy gig -- and it’s a take worth considering, given that she, too, knows the ins and outs of the justice system firsthand.

We caught up with GRB Wednesday night in L.A., and she didn’t hold back, saying Casey -- who stood trial in 2011 for the murder of her daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony, before being found not guilty -- has no business charging people for legal advice.

Play video content

The Casey backlash has been brewing ever since the acquitted Florida woman dropped a video earlier this week detailing her so-called advocacy plans via Substack, explaining she's turning a curse into a blessing after being thrust into the national spotlight for so many years.

As for GRB -- she served 7 years of a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee, at the hands of her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

Of course, neither case is exactly a gold standard for crime and justice -- but while Gypsy isn’t out here charging for legal advice, she has been using her platform to push for prison reform.