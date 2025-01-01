Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives Birth to Baby Girl

It is going to be quite the New Year for Gypsy Rose Blanchard ... who is now a new momma!

Gypsy and partner Ken Urker tell TMZ ... she gave birth Dec 28 in Louisiana to Aurora Urker ... and that exact date just so happens to be on the one-year anniversary of Gypsy’s prison release date.

Ken added ... "Aurora is healthy and we are so happy."

As TMZ previously reported ... Gypsy gifted Ken a promise ring after their child's gender reveal ... a symbol she was committed to their relationship and their new family ... and it also represents their love.

TMZ broke that Gypsy and Ryan Anderson reached a settlement in their divorce in early December ... with Ryan’s lawyer, Jeffrey Carrier saying his client skipped the court appearance to save on those pricey attorney fees.

Jeffrey explained to us Ryan and Gypsy had been living apart for 6 months, so they went ahead with a new cause of action and wrapped up with an uncontested divorce. That sped things up, letting them finalize it before the original Jan 2025 date.

That update came 8 months after Gypsy Rose filed for divorce from Ryan, who she married in July 2022 while still incarcerated for the role she played in mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's murder.

However, the pair separated 3 months after her prison release ... with Gypsy Rose reconnecting with ex-fiancé Ken shortly after.

Soon after Gypsy announced her pregnancy, there was speculation that Ryan may actually be the father of her unborn baby, but the reality star shared screenshots of a paternity test last month confirming her baby daddy was Ken.