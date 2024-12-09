Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hits Courthouse to Finalize Divorce, Reality Show Cameras Roll

Play video content KB

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s divorce from Ryan Anderson is officially wrapped up, and fans will get a front-row seat to the momentous occasion -- thanks to a camera crew that was rolling while she was at the courthouse.

Check out these pics and vid, obtained by TMZ, of GRB pulling up at the Lafourche Courthouse in Thibodaux, Louisiana, on Monday morning .... she was dodging the drizzle as she hurried indoors with her stepmom and grandma -- and it was caught on camera for S2 of "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Gypsy Rose was later spotted stepping back out hiding under a jacket, completely covering her face while heading to a vehicle.

It wasn’t the post-divorce victory lap we were expecting, but looks like Gypsy was saving her moment for a drier turf -- likely in front of cameras to spill all the tea for her show.

TMZ reported earlier she had settled her divorce with Ryan, who we were told skipped the court appearance to save on those hefty attorney fees.

This update comes 8 months after Gypsy Rose filed for divorce from Ryan, who she married back in July 2022 -- while she was still serving time for her role in her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard’s murder.