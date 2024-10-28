Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Take Early Paternity Test This Week

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is cutting through the confusion about her unborn child's paternity -- we're told she’s finally set to take a paternity test this week!

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Gypsy isn’t questioning her boyfriend Ken Urker's paternity -- she’s doing this to give the public, and her estranged ex Ryan Anderson, some closure -- so he and everyone else can move on and know once and for all RA is not the baby daddy.

We’re hearing that Ryan hasn’t been clued in about the test because Gypsy doesn’t need his DNA -- she only needs Ken’s to confirm he’s the baby daddy. She’s confident it's him -- but if he's not, the results will clearly show he’s a 0% match.

A paternity test before the baby arrives can set you back anywhere from $500 to $2,000, and we're told Gypsy’s footing the bill herself, going through a local company to make it happen.

Gypsy will still have to get another court-ordered test once their daughter is born in January, but she’s hoping these initial results will help her, Ken, and Ryan finally move on with their lives.