Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She'll Address Dee Dee's Death With Baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking to move on from her trauma ... which seems to include erasing the existence of mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard for the sake of her baby.

The convict-turned-reality star stopped by Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast Wednesday, where she addressed how she'll broach her complicated past with her daughter -- who she's set to welcome with boyfriend Ken Urker next year.

Per Gypsy Rose, she finds it "heartbreaking" her mother won't have a relationship with her little girl, admitting she thinks "from time to time" about what could've been.

Remember, GRB spent 7 years in prison for the role she played in her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn's murder of Dee Dee in June 2015. Gypsy Rose has accused her late mother of subjecting her to unnecessary medical procedures and abuse throughout her life.

Yet, it seems Gypsy Rose doesn't plan to rehash the past with her baby girl ... confessing her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, "has become more of a mother to [her] than [her] own mother was."

She added ... "Kristy is going to be grandma."

Gypsy Rose also hit back at the negative remarks she has received since announcing her pregnancy.

She continued ... "The one thing that just irritates me is the fact that people really have this stigma on, you know, new parents that have come from a life of trauma and the stigma of, oh, you know, 'You had been through this, so you're gonna continue on that cycle with your child.'"

Gypsy Rose defended this is an "unfair" stance, given the fact she's taken steps to make sure she's "mentally stable enough to be a parent."