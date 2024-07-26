Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Huge New Back Tattoo, Part of Latest Batch

GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD INK ME UP, BABY!!! ... New Back Tat, Arm Tat

gypsy rose blanchard new tattoos
Getty Composite

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seems to have a new ink obsession -- 'cause she’s flaunting a fresh batch of tattoos online ... including one that takes up a good portion of her back.

GRB showed off her body art in an IG clip Thursday ... pulling her hair up to reveal a big one down her back -- and if you couldn’t guess what it was, a follow-up pic she attached makes it crystal clear ... it’s inspired by a phoenix.

gypsy rose blanchard new tattoos insta

She also got a forearm tat inspired by the Unalome symbol from Buddhism and Hinduism, representing a path to freedom. Pretty fitting, considering she’s now living her best post-prison life.

gypsy rose blanchard new tattoos insta

TMZ first spilled the tea back about Gypsy's matching husky tattoos with her BF Ken Urker back in April -- and she decided to sneak those tats into her latest video for good measure.

Gypsy Rose Ex-Fiancé Ken the tattoos

GRB's video was set to Jordin Sparks' "Tattoo" -- and she made it clear in the caption the tattoos were done before any baby news came along ... so no need to fret, y'all.

With that in mind, it seems Gypsy's pausing on the tattoos for now ... gearing up to welcome her and Ken’s baby later this year, officially leaving her ex-hubby Ryan Anderson in the dust.

Getty/Instagram

Gypsy Rose livin' that blasted life ... how 'bout that?!?

