Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Huge New Back Tattoo, Part of Latest Batch

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seems to have a new ink obsession -- 'cause she’s flaunting a fresh batch of tattoos online ... including one that takes up a good portion of her back.

GRB showed off her body art in an IG clip Thursday ... pulling her hair up to reveal a big one down her back -- and if you couldn’t guess what it was, a follow-up pic she attached makes it crystal clear ... it’s inspired by a phoenix.

She also got a forearm tat inspired by the Unalome symbol from Buddhism and Hinduism, representing a path to freedom. Pretty fitting, considering she’s now living her best post-prison life.

TMZ first spilled the tea back about Gypsy's matching husky tattoos with her BF Ken Urker back in April -- and she decided to sneak those tats into her latest video for good measure.

GRB's video was set to Jordin Sparks' "Tattoo" -- and she made it clear in the caption the tattoos were done before any baby news came along ... so no need to fret, y'all.

With that in mind, it seems Gypsy's pausing on the tattoos for now ... gearing up to welcome her and Ken’s baby later this year, officially leaving her ex-hubby Ryan Anderson in the dust.