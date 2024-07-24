Gypsy Rose and Ryan Anderson Won't Have Speedy Divorce, No Spousal Support

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to have to hold her horses on cutting all ties from estranged husband Ryan Anderson ... their divorce is not going to speed through the courts.

Ryan's attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, tells TMZ … when married couples without children divorce in Louisiana, they have to live apart for 6 months after divorce papers are served before they can even request a divorce hearing.

Gypsy and Ryan publicly split in March, but we're told he wasn't served until the middle of July ... which is when the 6-month clock starts. As a result, this divorce will bleed into next year.

Despite the waiting game here, Gypsy and Ryan are settling some aspects of their divorce ... namely, spousal support.

Ryan's attorney says both parties have agreed no one is getting spousal support or alimony. Gypsy originally asked him to pay her spousal support, but no dice on that front.

Next, we're told Gypsy and Ryan will have to hammer out a division of property. They were married for less than 2 years, but we're told they still have assets to divide ... like contracts for shows and books.

One thing is settled here -- Gypsy's already agreed to give Ryan their dog, Pixie.

Once the 6-month period is up, we're told a divorce hearing could happen within 2-3 weeks ... so figure around mid-January at the earliest.

As we reported, Ryan will legally be the presumed father of Gypsy's future baby, even though she says Ken Urker is the father of the child.