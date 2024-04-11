Gypsy Rose Wants Spousal Support from Estranged Husband Amid Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, to pony up some dough as they end their marriage ... asking a judge to sign off on alimony for her.

TMZ has obtained Gypsy's divorce docs, and the big takeaway is the fact that she's requesting spousal support from Ryan ... both in the interim and in the long-term. She's also asking that the court deny Ryan spousal support from her end ... arguing he's not entitled to it.

The reason she feels that way ... Gypsy says Ryan is the one responsible for their dissolution of marriage -- therefore, she doesn't believe he's entitled to any cash payments from her.

There's a few more tidbits in here ... including the fact that Gypsy says she's dead-set on divorce and intends to live separately from Ryan without reconciliation for the next 180 days, which is what's legally required. The date of separation for them is listed as March 25.

Obviously, they have no children together ... and Gypsy says she isn't pregnant either.

GRB goes on to note they are not in a covenant marriage -- which means they didn't agree ahead of time to try counseling before going down the road of divorce ... in other words, Gypsy's got a clear lane to end this and get it over with officially.

Play video content 4/7/24

Lastly, Gypsy wants her maiden name back ... Gypsy-Rose Alcida Blanchard -- she'd swapped her surname for his when they got hitched in 2022. She also wants this divorce to play out publicly, saying the case doesn't need to be sealed.

As we reported ... Gypsy's ongoing arguments with Ryan -- and what she's described as his smothering nature -- was a big factor in her choosing to divorce him. Since then, she's been hanging out a lot with her ex-fiance Ken Urker ... and even got matching tattoos with him.

Gypsy's undergoing a lot of changes right now ... not just in her marriage, but her appearance too. Like we first told you ... she's recovering from a recent nose job.