Gypsy Rose Recommends Menendez Bros Get Therapy If Released From Prison

Play video content BACKGRID

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has some advice for the Menendez Brothers ... saying the outside world is so different -- and, a good therapist goes a long way.

We caught up with Gyspy at LAX Sunday ... and, we had to ask her about the Erik and Lyle Menendez who are serving life sentences for murdering their parents -- though their case is receiving renewed attention over evidence supporting the claims their dad sexually abused them.

GRB -- who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who abused her -- says she's not super educated on the intricacies of the Menendez case ... but, she stands for all victims of abuse.

She says abuse victims need to be advocated for more and prisons need to be reformed ... and, she hopes something can be done if Erik and Lyle were abused.

When told Kim Kardashian's supporting Erik and Lyle, Gypsy calls the reality star and mogul "a wise woman" ... and applauds her for her prison reform work.

As for her advice for the Menendezs ... she says the world is so different now, it can be hard to adjust. She recommends getting into therapy to help adjust to today's day and age.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Los Angeles County D.A. is looking over the Menendez case ... after a member of the band Menudo accused Jose Menendez of sexual abuse, just like his kids did. The D.A. will make a determination about whether the brothers deserve a new trial or a shorter sentence soon.