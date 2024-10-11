Rosie O'Donnell Says Menendez Brothers Deserve Freedom, Still Speaking to Lyle

Play video content BACKGRID

Rosie O'Donnell says people need to stop hating on the Menendez brothers ... asking people to show more compassion, as new evidence surfaces in the decades-old case.

The TV personality took a few questions at LAX this week ... all about Erik and Lyle Menendez, who O'Donnell publicly came out in support of after the documentary series "Menendez: Monsters or Misjudged" dropped on Max in 2022.

Rosie said people need to show grace and understanding for the brothers' crime, because they were abused young men who had no choice but to shoot and kill both of their parents back in 1989.

O'Donnell's calling out the court here too ... saying the judge in Erik and Lyle's second trial totally dropped the ball by not allowing evidence of abuse in court.

Shockingly, when asked if she'd recently spoken to the brothers, Rosie reveals she spoke to Lyle on the car ride to the airport ... mere minutes before taking questions -- quite the coincidence!

She says the brothers are hopeful for the first time in years ... and, they've got big plans -- if they get out. Watch the full clip to hear exactly what Rosie says they want to do.

The Menendez brothers' case has received renewed attention in recent days, with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón saying his office is reviewing evidence of alleged molestation by their father -- which could get them a new trial, or a shorter sentence of time served, essentially setting them free.

The "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story" Netflix series also helped bring renewed interest -- and celebs like Rosie and Kim Kardashian have thrown their support behind the convicted brothers ... while a recent juror from the first trial we spoke to says sexism and homophobia affected the initial verdict.