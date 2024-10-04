Menendez Brothers' Lawyer Thinks Recall of Sentence Is 'Easiest Solution'

Play video content TMZ.com

Lyle and Erik Menendez's lawyer is feeling confident after the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced they're reviewing new evidence ... which could potentially result in the brothers' release from prison.

We had Mark Geragos on "TMZ Live" Friday, where he explained why he has a positive outlook about his clients' case following Thursday's press conference. As Geragos puts it ... D.A. George Gascón is brave to touch the controversial 35-year-old case in an election year, as Gascón himself is on the ballot in November.

The lawyer feels the D.A. is serious when he said his office is reviewing sexual abuse claims Lyle and Erik have made against their late father, Jose Menendez. Those allegations were not allowed to be presented in the brothers' 2nd murder trial ... which led to their life without parole convictions.

The infamous brothers were tried twice for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez ... with their first trial resulting in a mistrial after the jury was left deadlocked.

As to whether the Menendez brothers will stand trial again ... watch the video, Geragos suggests there's an easier solution, given the fact so many witnesses have since died.

Geragos notes California judges have the power to recall the murder sentence, reduce it to a manslaughter charge and give the brothers "time served" ... which would allow them to leave prison free men.

He added ... "To me, that's exactly what should happen right now."