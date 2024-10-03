Kim Kardashian Says Menendez Brothers Should Be Freed From Prison

Kim Kardashian is putting her lawyer cap on ... she says the Menendez brothers should be released from prison.

In an essay to NBC News Kim wrote ... Erik and Lyle Menendez "are not monsters" and are instead "kind, intelligent and honest men" who should have their life sentences reconsidered.

Play video content

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday prosecutors are reviewing the Menendez brothers' claims that they were molested by the father they killed, and Gascón will decide if Erik and Lyle should get a new trial, or if they should get a new sentence -- presumably for manslaughter -- that could set them free.

Kim met with Erik and Lyle last month at a prison near San Diego and she said one of the wardens told her they would feel comfortable having the Menendez brothers as neighbors.

While Kim says Erik and Lyle killing their father is not excusable, she says they are products of their experiences and are different people now in their 50s than they were when they killed their parents over 35 years ago.

Kim points out the judge in the Menendez brothers' second trial in 1995 did not allow evidence that Jose Menendez allegedly molested his sons, and she says Erik and Lyle "were denied a fair second trial and that the exclusion of crucial abuse evidence denied Erik and Lyle the opportunity to fully present their case, further undermining the fairness of their conviction."

Kim says ... "The trial and punishment these brothers received were more befitting a serial killer than two individuals who endured years of sexual abuse by the very people they loved and trusted."

She adds ... "I don't believe that spending their entire natural lives incarcerated was the right punishment for this complex case. Had this crime been committed and trialed today, I believe the outcome would have been dramatically different."

With the Menendez brothers case back in the spotlight, Kim says her hope is their life sentences are reconsidered.