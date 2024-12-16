Kim Kardashian Helps Free New Jersey Woman Dawn Jackson From Prison

Kim Kardashian was a central force in getting New Jersey woman Dawn Jackson released from prison after serving 25 years for fatally stabbing a man she claims was sexually abusing her.

Our sources tell us Kim played a big role in New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's decision to commute Jackson's sentence ... as she's been advocating for Dawn's release since 2018, when Jackson started sending Kim heartfelt letters about her case.

Jackson fatally stabbed her step-grandfather in 1999 and claims her public defender told her to plead guilty to her first-degree murder charge ... even though Jackson claimed she had been sexually abused since she was a child. Her sexual abuse testimony was never presented in court.

We're told Dawn's letters to Kim convinced the billionaire mogul to get involved in her case ... and now Gov. Murphy is commuting her 30-year sentence ... freeing her 5 years early.

Jackson is set to be released from prison and begin a parole supervision until March 23, 2029, according to the governor's statement Monday.

Kim's helped free several folks over the years, including Alice Marie Johnson, and our sources say she's going to keep advocating for convicts in New Jersey and beyond.