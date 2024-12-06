Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint's 9th Birthday With Snuggly IG Post

Saint Is One Of My Soulmates ...

Kim Kardashian is showin' the love to Saint on his 9th birthday.

The reality star jumped on Instagram Thursday and posted a carousel of photos, which capture her cuddling with her oldest son in bed.

Check out the pics ... Kim and her adorable offspring are all smiles as they play around and make funny faces.

In other images, Kim smothers Saint with kisses and they also close their eyes as if they're asleep.

Kim wrote in the caption ... her boy turned 9 on Thursday so she sifted through their photos — most of which show them snuggling together.

Kim said she hopes Saint remains "snuggly forever," describing him as "one of her soulmates for being the sweetest boy."

Then she wished Saint a happy b'day and said she loved him.