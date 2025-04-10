eric dane diagnosed with ALS

Eric Dane is sharing a scary diagnosis ... revealing he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ... also known as ALS.

The "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star told PEOPLE about his diagnosis with ALS, telling the outlet ... "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

Eric says he's still going to continue working in Hollywood despite the diagnosis ... and he says he's going to be back on set next week filming the upcoming season of "Euphoria." Production on the HBO series is scheduled to begin Monday.

ED shouting out his family here is notable ... because his wife, Rebecca Gayheart just last month filed legal docs requesting a dismissal of the divorce petition she filed in February 2018 to end what had been 14 years of marriage.

Commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain ... it gets worse over time and causes loss of muscle control, according to the Mayo Clinic.