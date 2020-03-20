Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane Shop Together, Split on Wearing Gloves

When It Comes to Wearing Gloves!!!

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are showing a united front when combating the coronavirus ... while simultaneously remaining split, figuratively speaking.

The former couple was spotted out Thursday in L.A. leaving Target where they bagged a cart full of items. It's interesting ... you can see Rebecca wearing gloves while Eric apparently enjoys flying by the seat of his pants, cause he's pushing the cart with his bare hands.

Their kiddos, Billie and Georgia, came along for the ride and also kept it safe by wearing gloves. Worth mentioning ... most grocery stores/retail shops now offer sanitizing wipes at entrances to wipe down shopping carts. But still ... now's not the time to skip out on safety.

In any event, seems the family's hunkering down together during California's mandated lockdown. You'll recall Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric back in February 2018, but it seems hanging out together's nothing new.

