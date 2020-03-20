Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic Donate $500k to Aid Healthcare Workers

Breaking News

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has teamed up with star players Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell to donate $500k to help healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will go to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital and will be earmarked to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort.

"We can’t thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients’ well-being before their own," Cuban said.

"I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy."

Luka added, "“Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers. They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help.”

Daniel Podolsky, who runs UT Southwestern, issued a statement thanking the men for their donation.

"We are deeply grateful to the entire Dallas Mavericks organization, and especially to Mark, Dwight and Luka, for their incredible generosity in providing emergency childcare funding benefitting the frontline healthcare workers of UT Southwestern and Parkland."