2 LA Lakers Players Test Positive For Coronavirus, More To Be Tested

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the NBA -- the Philadelphia 76ers just announced 3 members of the organization have tested POSITIVE for COVID-19.

It's worth noting -- the team has NOT specified whether any players have tested positive -- but in a statement released on Thursday, the Sixers say, players, coaches and basketball operations employees within the organization have been tested ... and 3 came back positive.

Here's the team statement ... "The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19."

"The tests were secured and processed privately."

The statement continues ... "Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other test results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required."

The Sixers say the 3 people who tested positive are practicing self-isolation and will work with experts to get better.

The news comes on the heels of the Denver Nuggets reporting a member of their org. tested positive for coronavirus ... as well as Kevin Durant, Detriot Pistons' Christian Woods, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive last week.