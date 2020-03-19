BIG3 To Host Quarantined Tournament, 'Reality Show-Style'

Breaking News

The BIG3 won't let a national emergency keep America from getting some 3-on-3 action ... 'cause Ice Cube's league is reportedly planning to host a QUARANTINED TOURNAMENT!!!

The plan, according to Yahoo! Sports, is to broadcast a "reality show-style" event starring 16 to 22 ex-NBA stars who have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 and agree to be quarantined in L.A.

The players selected to play will reportedly be placed in a huge house leading up to the competition ... and anyone who breaks quarantine will be eliminated from playing.

The players' lives will be documented 'Real World' style ... focusing on the drama and daily interactions among the BIG3 talent.

As for the tourney ... the league is planning a 7-round competition with players shuffling between teams ... and each player will be eliminated after 3 individual losses.

And, oh yeah ... there will be MILLIONS of dollars on the line.

BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz released a statement to Y!S ... saying, "As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice Cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic."

"Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help."