Quarantine Tennis Is Taking Over During Coronavirus Scare

What do you do when you've got the urge to play tennis ... but you're stuck in the apartment self-quarantining??

Simple ... you put half your body out the window and volley with your neighbor!!!

**WARNING -- DON'T ACTUALLY DO THIS! WE DON'T WANT YOU TO FALL OUT OF YOUR WINDOW**

The creativity is in full force with most of the world practicing social distancing ... with folks hosting happy hour via FaceTime and celebs making cringe renditions of "Imagine," by John Lennon.

The video of the 2 creative dudes playing quarantine tennis is spreading like wildfire ... and may inspire some more sports being altered for the times -- how can we make quarantine basketball work??

Look, without pro sports right now, we might as well set up a few cameras and live stream these competitions on the internet ... 'cause this whole self-isolation thing whomps.