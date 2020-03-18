Dr. Jenn Says Singles Need Self-Care, Virtual Hangouts During Quarantine

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Jenn says the key to overcoming loneliness if you're single and suddenly forced into isolation, is a whole lot of structure, and some help from your friends ... virtually, of course.

The "Couples Therapy" doc tells TMZ she's been talking to several single people who are grappling with the new reality of self-quarantine and trying not to go stir-crazy, and she says the best way to deal with it ... wake up with a plan!!!

Dr. Jenn says for those working from home, this means starting each day with a purpose and a schedule -- as if you were still going into the office -- and to continue focusing on hobbies, creative endeavors or self-care when work hours are over.

For the newly unemployed or furloughed, she recommends using the time to improve one's health ... through exercise, self-reflection and intellectual stimulation.

That's all great, but obviously, people still need to engage socially with the outside world -- and Jenn highly recommends reaching out, but not the way ya used to do it.