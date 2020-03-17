Dr. Phil's 10 Tips to Coexist in Quarantine with Partner or Roommate

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Phil has 10 surefire ways to avoid the burning desire to wring your live-in partner's neck during coronavirus quarantine -- most of which require brutal honesty and creativity.

The good doctor dished out his suggestions Tuesday on "TMZ Live," and said it all starts with being straight-up with each other. Phil says ya just gotta acknowledge the reality ... you're gonna be cooped up together, and it's not gonna be all sunshine and flowers.

In fact, he takes it a step further -- telling us folks should make a list of things that annoy them, and yeah ... share it with the person who's annoying you.

For you '50 Shades' fans ... Phil also suggests you use a safe word. This one ain't for sex, though ... he's saying use one to defuse arguments.

He also says simple things like changing up your daily routine and actively trying NOT to be a slob can make a world of difference to your spouse, partner or roommate.

Perhaps most enlightening ... Phil, who's been married to Robin since 1976, says the first 4 minutes of each day are crucial. Watch his explanations -- it could change, or even save, your life over the next few months. And, stick around for his final tip ... it's the s**t!!!