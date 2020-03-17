Dr. Oz Prescribes Regular Sex for Quarantined Couples, Good for Your Health

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Oz knows folks forced to stay home over the next few weeks might go a little stir-crazy, especially couples, but he's got a simple calming solution -- as they say ... just do it!!!

We spotted Oz Monday on the empty streets of NYC, where he told us what people under quarantine should do to pass the time and avoid depression -- a legitimate concern in the current global climate.

The good doc says there's only so much TV binge-watching you should do -- he suggests doing something productive instead, like reading or picking up a new language. However, in two-person households -- he says nothing cuts the tension like a little sexual healing.

Even better, medically speaking ... Oz says bang it out early and often to keep things civil.

Play video content TMZ.com

Machine Gun Kelly was on that same tip this weekend when he talked to us about a coronavirus baby boom.