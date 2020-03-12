NBA's Rudy Gobert Apologizes for Coronavirus Exposure, 'I Was Careless'

Breaking News Getty

27-year-old Utah Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert says he's "embarrassed" for acting so recklessly about coronavirus ... and he's apologizing "to the people that I may have endangered."

The NBA center is at the center of the health crisis after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Just days before his diagnosis, Gobert was clowning around about the issue with reporters, and jokingly rubbed his hands all over microphones and recorders.

Now, no one's laughing ... especially with Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, testing positive as well.

In fact, Jazz players griped about Gobert's behavior to ESPN -- accusing him of being careless.

Now, Gobert's breaking his silence after the positive test ... and it's clear he's remorseful for the whole ordeal.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered," Gobert said.

"At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously."

"I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

Gobert thanked everyone who has reached out to him since the news broke ... and reaffirmed he will be okay.

"I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment."