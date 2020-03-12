March Madness Tournament Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

Breaking News

So much for your bracket ... March Madness is CANCELED.

The NCAA made the announcement moments ago -- saying they're pulling the plug on the biggest college basketball tournament of the year ... just days before it was set to tip off.

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement.

Both the men's and women's tournaments are affected -- as well as every other Winter and Spring NCAA championship including the College Baseball World Series.

Not too shocking considering every other major sports organization is either canceling or postponing events ... from the NBA to the MLB, even NASCAR and pro tennis.

"I think we're going to have to shut down March Madness until we know more." —Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/hfogDJlYNl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 12, 2020 @GetUpESPN

The announcement comes in the wake of influential stars like Charles Barkley putting pressure on the powers that be to cancel the tourney. Chuck said it's just too great of a health risk to the players ... even if they play in empty arenas.