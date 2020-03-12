Donald Trump Suggests Postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics ... Over Coronavirus

Play video content Breaking News

President Donald Trump has suggested Olympic officials postpone the 2020 Games in Tokyo over coronavirus fears ... saying it's better to delay than perform without crowds.

Trump -- along with Ireland's prime minister, Leo Varadkar -- were taking questions from the media about the global COVID-19 pandemic ... when POTUS was asked directly if Japan should cancel the Games.

"Maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump said ... "Maybe that's not possible. I guess it's never happened with the Olympics."

The Games are currently scheduled to kick off in late July.

Trump says "it's a shame" the outbreak could impact the Olympics because from what he's seen, Japan was doing an amazing job setting up the country for the massive event.

But, POTUS explained ... he thinks it's better to push the games for a year so the world can get a grip on the pandemic.

Plus, Trump says he likes that idea "better than having empty stadiums all over the place ... better than doing it with no crowd."