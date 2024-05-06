Tom Brady Scorches Chiefs With Taylor Swift Jokes During Netflix Roast

Play video content Netflix

After Tom Brady spent his Sunday night being the butt of jokes, he got the opportunity to turn the tables, and he didn't hold back ... even evoking Taylor Swift's name to scorch the Chiefs.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his presence known at the end of Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" ... firing back at folks like Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski for the jabs they threw his way earlier in the night.

TB12 did his thing ... droppin' funny line after funny line -- but when it came to Kansas City, he unleashed some quips using Travis Kelce's girlfriend's name that had social media rolling.

First, he said the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium this year got a boost from Taylor's "14-year-old girl" fans. Then he dropped another couple Swift references when he dragged K.C. for being a relatively mediocre franchise up until the Patrick Mahomes "era."

"Let's take a look at the Chiefs' 'Eras,'" Brady said. "Terrible for 50 years, good for five."

"Shake it off," he added.

Play video content Netflix

The crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles ate it all up, howling after each joke.

Brady also referenced the "Deflategate" scandal during his time at the podium ... hilariously saying he would have confessed to everything if the NFL had just paid him the money it gave to investigators on the case.