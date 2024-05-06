Eli Manning Heaves Hilarious Barb At Tom Brady After Missing Netflix Roast

Eli Manning may have missed Sunday night's roast of Tom Brady, but he still found some time to throw shade the GOAT's way ... burning the ex-QB with a hilarious Super Bowl-themed joke on social media.

Manning posted the barb on his X page just minutes ago ... writing, "I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!"

It's funny, of course, because Manning famously beat Brady in not one, but TWO Super Bowls ... getting the best of the former signal-caller in SB XLII and SB XLVI.

It's not the first time Manning has quipped about beating Brady in the Big Games -- he's actually done it on numerous occasions before -- although Monday morning's zinger had a little more heft to it, considering all the jabs Brady was forced to eat during Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on Sunday night.

Brady was called all kinds of names -- including some by Eli's brother, Peyton, who made fun of the NFL legend for his hair, "Deflategate" and so much more.

Brady even had to endure a few jokes about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

Play video content Netflix

TB12 was a good sport about it all, however, and when he got his time to turn the tables on everyone ... he seemed to land some knockout blows that made him feel better.

Play video content Netflix