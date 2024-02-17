Eli Manning Hits Craps Table For Hours In Florida, Appears To Win Big!
2/17/2024 12:40 AM PT
Tom Brady and a craps table in Florida apparently have something in common ... neither stands a chance against Eli Manning!!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... the New York Giants legend rolled dice at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL for hours on Thursday night -- and he appeared to win BIG.
One witness tells us ... Manning showed up before 9:30 PM and stayed past 2:30 AM -- albeit with a short break for food at some point -- seemingly raking in cash throughout the evening.
In fact, in video we obtained, you can see that after one run in particular ... he celebrated like a madman, high-fiving his tablemates before sharing a huge embrace with one of his pals.
We're told Eli seemed to have around $40,000 in chips in front of him ... while some of the guys he was playing with had over $100K.
Of course, it ain't like Eli exactly needs the dough ... after all, the former signal-caller made over $250 MILLION in his NFL career alone.
But, hey, the guy beat Brady twice in Super Bowls -- he clearly can't help but win when he gets the chance!