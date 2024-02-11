Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jason Kelce Playing Craps At Las Vegas Casino Before Super Bowl

Jason Kelce Trying His Luck in Las Vegas ... Gambling Big $$$ Pre-SB

2/11/2024 1:40 PM PT
jason kelce in Vegas gambling
TMZ.com

Jason Kelce's flying by on luck alone this weekend -- betting thousands at a craps table before Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff.

TMZ has obtained photos of the big Philadelphia Eagles center shooting dice at a craps table in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ... with eyewitnesses telling us JK  was playing at a high roller's table in the luxurious Vegas hot spot.

jason kelce in Vegas gambling
TMZ.com

We're told the minimum bet was $1,000 while the max was $5,000 ... a pretty penny for Jason, but nothing his reported career earnings of more than $81 million won't cover.

jason kelce in Vegas gambling
TMZ.com

Kelce was letting it ride with his ride or die at his side -- Kylie Kelce stood alongside him, cheering him on with the little crowd that gathered around the Super Bowl champion.

Seems like he might've won a bit too ... we're hearing he was hootin' and hollerin' a bit after a couple throws -- so maybe he's made a few bucks at the table.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Of course, we all know why Jason's in L.V. -- his little bro Travis Kelce's attempting to win his third Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Jason's been a pretty public supporter of K.C. since his own Philadelphia Eagles were booted from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in embarrassing fashion last month -- a 32-9 slaughter by TB.

The Kelces are enjoying Vegas BTW ... with the couple even taking in an Adele concert -- where the 16-time Grammy Award winner said Jason sounded "drunk, and like you’re a football fan."

1/21/24
HEY TAYLOR!!!
Storyful

BTW ... Jason kept his shirt on in the casino as far as we can tell -- though it might not survive tonight's game if K.C. wins!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later