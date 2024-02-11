Jason Kelce Playing Craps At Las Vegas Casino Before Super Bowl
Jason Kelce Trying His Luck in Las Vegas ... Gambling Big $$$ Pre-SB
2/11/2024 1:40 PM PT
Jason Kelce's flying by on luck alone this weekend -- betting thousands at a craps table before Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff.
TMZ has obtained photos of the big Philadelphia Eagles center shooting dice at a craps table in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ... with eyewitnesses telling us JK was playing at a high roller's table in the luxurious Vegas hot spot.
We're told the minimum bet was $1,000 while the max was $5,000 ... a pretty penny for Jason, but nothing his reported career earnings of more than $81 million won't cover.
Kelce was letting it ride with his ride or die at his side -- Kylie Kelce stood alongside him, cheering him on with the little crowd that gathered around the Super Bowl champion.
Seems like he might've won a bit too ... we're hearing he was hootin' and hollerin' a bit after a couple throws -- so maybe he's made a few bucks at the table.
Of course, we all know why Jason's in L.V. -- his little bro Travis Kelce's attempting to win his third Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
Jason's been a pretty public supporter of K.C. since his own Philadelphia Eagles were booted from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in embarrassing fashion last month -- a 32-9 slaughter by TB.
Jason Kelce yells out "EAGLES" during Adele's poll about the Super Bowl and she says he sounds like a "drunk football fan" 😭 pic.twitter.com/kci35ZvlEz— caryssa (@dellyfromdablok) February 10, 2024 @dellyfromdablok
The Kelces are enjoying Vegas BTW ... with the couple even taking in an Adele concert -- where the 16-time Grammy Award winner said Jason sounded "drunk, and like you’re a football fan."
BTW ... Jason kept his shirt on in the casino as far as we can tell -- though it might not survive tonight's game if K.C. wins!!!