Cop Claims He Suffered Abrasions, Ripped Pants In Altercation W/ Scottie Scheffler

The cop who tried to stop Scottie Scheffler from getting into the PGA Championship on Friday claims he was so injured during his encounter with the golfer ... he had to get checked out at a nearby hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department officer Bryan Gillis made the claims in an incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, claiming the entire altercation all started just after Scheffler had tried to avoid a large police presence that had been set up at Valhalla Golf Club to deal with a fatal car accident that had occurred just earlier in the AM.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024 @JeffDarlington

Gillis said in the docs he stopped Scheffler's car and attempted to give him instructions on how to get around -- but Scheffler "refused to comply and accelerated forward."

Gillis stated Scheffler's car then dragged him -- causing him "pain, swelling and abrasions to left wrist and knee." He also stated the $80 pants he was wearing were "damaged beyond repair."

In the docs, Gillis stated he was so shaken up ... he needed to be transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

As you know by now, Scheffler was arrested over the allegations ... and booked on four separate charges -- including felony assault of a police officer.

Scheffler was processed at a nearby jail, where he took a mug shot, before he was released and ultimately allowed back into the PGA Championship.

Scheffler was able to warm up and make his 10:08 AM tee time ... but just before he got on the course, he said in a statement he believed the whole thing was a misunderstanding that he hoped to get cleared up soon.