Ex-Masters Champ Angel Cabrera Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison ... In Dom. Violence Case

PGA Tour star Angel Cabrera -- who won the 2009 Masters -- was sentenced to 2 years behind bars on Wednesday ... after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The 51-year-old learned of the prison sentence at an Argentinian court.

Officials say the golfer -- known as "El Pato" on the Tour -- roughed up, threatened and harassed his former partner.

Cabrera had denied the allegations during his trial.

As we previously reported, several women had accused Cabrera of being violent with them ... with one of the women alleging he had punched her in the face and tried to run over her with his car in 2016.

Cabrera had been arrested in Brazil in January ... and he was extradited to Argentina in June.

Cabrera is slated to serve his sentence right away.

Cabrera is one of the more decorated pro golfers in the history of the sport ... he famously beat out Tiger Woods for the trophy at the 2007 U.S. Open -- and he later went on to win the 2009 Masters.