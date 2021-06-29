Trevor Bauer Accused Of Assault, MLB Star Denies Woman's Claim

MLB superstar Trevor Bauer is currently under investigation for assault ... after a woman claims the Cy Young winner got physical with her earlier this year.

But, sources close to the case say Bauer is adamant the encounter was nothing more than consensual, rough sex with someone he met online. We're told they hooked up twice.

TMZ Sports has learned the alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order earlier today in L.A.

Pasadena PD is investigating the alleged incident ... and sources tell us TB is cooperating with authorities.

As for the alleged victim ... her attorney, Marc Garelick, tells us his client "sought and obtained an order for Protection from the Court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act."

"The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain."

The attorney continued ... saying he expects criminal charges to ultimately be filed against the MLB All-Star.

"Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously."

Our law enforcement sources say the case will likely be sent to the district attorney ... where they will decide whether to file charges.

Bauer is one of the best pitchers in baseball ... and has been solid for the Dodgers in 2021, posting an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA.

He previously played for the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks.