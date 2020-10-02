Braves Star Ronald Acuna Jr. Trolls Reds' Trevor Bauer After Series Win, 'Go Home'

Breaking News

Atlanta superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. dumped a whole bottle of salt in Trevor Bauer's playoff exit wound Thursday ... trolling the hell out of the Reds pitcher -- and it was SAVAGE!!!

Here's the deal ... Bauer was flat-out dominant in Game 1 of the Braves-Reds wild-card round series -- and he showboated for most of the outing, even hitting Conor McGregor's famous billi strut on the mound.

Bauer with the slider K and McGregor strut pic.twitter.com/4qbUBcMUfj — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) September 30, 2020 @AlexFast8

But, once Bauer was pulled, Atlanta was able to lock up the win in extra innings. And, on Thursday, the Braves beat the Reds once again ... sending Bauer and his team packing.

Afterward, Acuna went after Trevor in an epic tweet ... writing, "Goooo homeeeee" with a crying emoji and a GIF of Marc Gasol hittin' the billi strut!

Yeah, SHEESH!!!!

The tweet hit so hard ... Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, just had to comment on it -- writing, "Haha I can respect a good troll game...but to be fair, TB still owned you, regardless of outcome."

Bauer's shockingly yet to fire back ... but we're sure there will be some sort of Twitter/YouTube/Instagram post on it all coming soon.