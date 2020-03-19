Baker Mayfield Donates $50k To Cleveland Food Bank, 'Please Help Out!'

Play video content Breaking News

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield is stepping up to help the less fortunate during the coronavirus pandemic ... pledging a big chunk of change to the local food bank -- and he's calling for others to follow his lead.

Bake -- alongside his wife, Emily -- announced they're donating $50K to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help put food on the table for folks who are struggling to make ends meet during the crisis.

"Cleveland has always been the underdog, but we're also known for our hustle and our true grit," Emily said on Instagram. "So, it's time for us to rally together and show everyone how we can come together for our fellow Clevelanders."

Bake added ... "It's a point for us that we wanna give back, we wanna help out any way we can. Even if you guys can't help out, a dollar, five dollars, 10 dollars, goes a long way."

But, it doesn't stop there -- all the donations that come in will be matched up to $150K!!

The donations will help out big time -- each dollar helps provide 8 meals to those in need, so the Mayfields' gesture goes a long way.

Baker isn't the only Cleveland sports star helping out -- Kevin Love donated $100K to help pay the Rocket Mortage FieldHouse employees during the NBA's suspension.