MLB & MLBPA Donate $1 Million To Fight Hunger During Coronavirus Scare

The MLB and MLBPA are teaming up to do what they can during the coronavirus pandemic ... donating a HUGE amount of money to put food on the table for thousands of people in need.

Of course, President Trump has declared a national emergency as a result of the spreading infection ... with many being told to stay home from work and unable to provide for their families.

MLB and the Players Association are looking to help those affected by the pandemic ... by shelling out $1 million total to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels.

Commish Rob Manfred released a statement on the decision, saying, "In these difficult times of navigating this pandemic, it is important that we come together as a society to help the most vulnerable members of our communities."

"As an institution, Baseball is extending our commitment to addressing childhood hunger and food availability issues during this crisis."

Feeding America plans to use the donation to help food banks in highly impacted areas ... while Meals on Wheels plans to extend its service to senior citizens in need.