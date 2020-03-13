MLB Slugger Trey Mancini Undergoes Surgery For Colon Cancer

Breaking News Getty

Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini underwent surgery Thursday to remove a cancerous tumor from his colon ... and team officials say the procedure was successful.

The 27-year-old left the team last weekend to deal with an undisclosed medical issue ... and in a statement, the Orioles explained doctors discovered the outfielder had a tumor during a colonoscopy.

The team added there is currently no timetable for a return to the diamond for Trey.

Mancini released a statement after the operation, saying, "The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable."

Trey added, "I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love."

Mancini has been one of the bright spots for the Orioles the last couple seasons ... he's become one of the game's premier power hitters, slugging 35 home runs in 2019.

He's also posted a career .276 batting average ... and was expected to compete for his first-ever All-Star nod this season.