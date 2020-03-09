Ex-MLB Star Matt Holliday's Florida Mansion Sells For $8.5 Million

World Series champ Matt Holliday is parting ways with his incredible Florida mansion ... and the new buyer copped the pad for a whopping $8.5 million!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Holliday's old home was custom-built in 2013 ... in a Jupiter neighborhood that's currently home to superfamous athletes like Serena Williams, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka.

We're told the 7-bed, 7-bath waterfront estate is fully decked out with a gourmet chef's kitchen, home theater, elevator, wine cellar, awesome pool and spa and an 8-car garage.

If that ain't enough, the property also comes with a 2-bed, 2-bath guest house!!!

The lucky buyer -- repped by Billy Nash of Illustrated Properties -- is the CEO of a publicly-traded company ... but the name was not revealed. Whoever it is, they rich.

As for Holliday ... he made more than $163 MILLION in his 15-year MLB career ... so we're guessing the next pad is probably just as nice.

It's good to be rich!

