Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen's $165 Million Los Angeles Estate

Jeff Bezos Drops $165 Mil on David Geffen Estate ... Sets New L.A. Record!!!

2/12/2020 2:47 PM PT
Jeff Bezos is the new king of Hollywood real estate after scooping up David Geffen's Beverly Hills estate for a drop in the bucket -- to him, anyway -- $165 million.

The Amazon honcho reportedly purchased the famous 9-acre property this week. It was one of the most coveted in the L.A.-area because it used to belong to the Warner Bros. founder and president, Jack L. Warner, in the 1930s.

The purchase amount -- first reported by the Wall Street Journal -- is history-making in the City of Angels. The previous most expensive property sale was last year's $150 million purchase of the Bel-Air Chartwell estate, made famous by "The Beverly Hillbillies."

So, what did JB get for all that cash? Oh, just a 13,600-square-foot mansion with massive terraces and gardens. Of course, there are multiple guest houses, a nursery, greenhouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a 9-hole golf course and its own car emporium (fancy for HUGE garage) ... with gas pumps!!!

Geffen's owned it since 1990, and he only spent $47.5 million at the time. Yes, that was a record way back then. Bezos' real estate team has been busy -- he also dropped $90 million for an undeveloped plot of land in L.A., and another $80 mil for 3 apartments in NYC, which total more than 17,000 sq. feet.

For a little perspective on Bezos' massive spending spree, consider this: the $335 million he's dropping is less than 3 percent of the $13 BILLION he made in a matter of minutes last month.

In more depressing terms -- if you earn $100k per year, this is like you dropping less than $3,000 for a new house!!!

BTW, there are realtors crying all over L.A., because we're told Bezos didn't use an agent for the Geffen deal. That would've been more than $8.25 mil in someone's pocket.

As always ... it's really good to be the richest man in the world.

