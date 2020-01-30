Jeff Bezos Adds About $13 Billion to Fortune in Matter of Minutes
Jeff Bezos I'm $13 Billion Richer!!! Made it in Minutes Too
1/30/2020 4:13 PM PT
Jeff Bezos just added BILLIONS to his massive fortune -- which is nothing new for him, but what's new this time ... it only took a few strokes of the clock to make that increase.
Stock for the Amazon honcho's company surged 12 percent in a matter of 15 minutes Thursday afternoon, which equaled an astounding 11-digit increase to his bottom line.
The astronomical math? Bloomberg says Jeff added $13.2 BILLION just from the surge, which raises his net worth to about $129.5 billion. Forbes was a wee bit more modest, reporting Bezos added $12.8 billion to his portfolio, with a new net worth of $128.9 billion.
Either way ... ya get the point. Bill Gates feels like a panhandler right now.
On an even grander scale -- the stock boost pushed Amazon's market cap north of $1 TRILLION!!! That's a lot of zeroes.
Oh, and Bill ... JK, buddy. The world's second-richest man is still worth about $110.8 billion. Said another way ... about one Laurene Powell Jobs (Steve's widow) less than Bezos.
Damn, these people are rich!!!
33 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.