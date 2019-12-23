Jeff Bezos and GF Lauren Sanchez Yacht Vacation in St. Barth's

Mega

Jeff Bezos is living the good life -- and it's showing -- down in the Caribbean with his GF, Lauren Sanchez.

Almost a year after going public ... Jeff and Lauren are spending the holiday down in St. Barth's, aboard David Geffen's massive 450-foot superyacht, the Rising Sun. They're definitely looking ... comfortable during what seems to be a dual celebration.

Backgrid

Besides Christmas, it was Lauren's birthday last week. So, y'know ... lots o' cake.

Looks like Bezos might squeeze in some work on this trip, too -- comes with being the richest man in the world, we guess.

Backgrid

The couple has a whole group with them, including Russian-American businesswoman Dasha Zhukova and some of her young, attractive friends.

Hey, if ya gotta talk shop ... might as well do it aboard a $600 million dinghy.

Backgrid

Since coming out back in January, both Jeff and Lauren have finalized divorces from their respective exes.