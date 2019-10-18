Lauren Sanchez, Patrick Whitesell Divorce Done, So Now Jeff Bezos' Move

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Lauren Sanchez is about to become fully available if Jeff Bezos is so inclined, because we've learned her divorce with husband Patrick Whitesell is about to become final.

Lauren and Patrick just filed legal docs declaring they used a mediator to hammer out the terms of their divorce, and it's now all ready for the judge's signature, making it final.

They will share joint physical custody of their son and daughter. As for the property settlement, it was made easy because, as TMZ reported ... they had a prenup.

We know the drill here ... the mediator was from the law offices of disso queen Laura Wasser, who also mediated a similar divorce with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

We're told the divorce will be final this month.

Patrick is a super eligible bachelor ... aside from being co-CEO at William Morris Endeavor, his estimated worth is around $100 million.

Jeff has already divorced MacKenzie Bezos, who is now one of the richest women in the world.