Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Take a Stroll Outside Home in Washington

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are very clearly, undoubtedly, unquestionably madly in love ... so it seems from a simple morning walk.

Jeff and Lauren strolled around their ritzy neighborhood Friday near Lake Washington in Medina, Washington ... and the surroundings were superfluous to them.

It seems they might have been leaving the gated property of an equally famous neighbor -- Bill Gates.

Bezos and Sanchez were chatting it up and laughing as they meandered around the hood. You see him crack a big grin as he gazes at her.

Ten minutes into the walk, they retreated to the gated estate Bezos calls home, and apparently Sanchez also calls home. They've also been seen looking at property recently in New York City.