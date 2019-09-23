Jeff Bezos Takes Emmys Selfie with Farrah Abraham After Twinning with GF

Jeff Bezos has the fortune and Farrah Abraham has ... a plan for how to spend that fortune -- and she shot her shot face-to-face with him in the middle of the Emmy Awards.

The Amazon honcho -- whose shows "Fleabag" and 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' had big nights -- topped off his award-winning night by stopping and posing with the ex-'Teen Mom' star. This was definitely the highlight of the Emmys ... for one of these two.

Farrah captioned the pic with a plea for a role in an upcoming Amazon project of Jeff's choice. She also said, "Let's do a deal for my bio pic." Stranger things have happened. Right?

Hours earlier, Jeff was hanging with the other woman in his life -- GF Lauren Sanchez -- at her beachfront home in Santa Monica.

Backgrid

They were totally twinning in white tops and blue jeans as they enjoyed the view and their morning coffee.

Unclear if she was with Jeff at the Emmys. We're guessing Farrah's moment with the world's richest man wouldn't have happened on Lauren's watch!

BTW, Jeff had another fun moment with 'Mrs. Maisel' star Alex Borstein -- who won the Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series. Alex posted her pre-Emmys text exchange with Bezos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bezos was down to clown around with Alex about exchanging some dog food she purchased through Amazon.