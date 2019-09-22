Emmys Commentator Thomas Lennon Takes Shot at Felicity Huffman

Play video content FOX

Felicity Huffman got caught in the Emmys' crosshairs with a not-so-subtle shot at the former winner and TV darling that invoked her prison sentence.

Emmys commentator Thomas Lennon made the jab after RuPaul took home the prize for best reality/competition series. He noted the show producers had asked him to make a special shout out to any ex-Emmy-winning actresses who might be watching from prison.

He didn't say Felicity's name, but it was obvious he was talking about her ... as he followed up with, "Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by."

Lennon added, "Keep your chin up" as he carried a big smirk on his face. Of course, Felicity won best lead actress in a comedy for her role in "Desperate Housewives" back in 2005. She's been nominated for Emmys several other times as well.

Elizabeth Williams

As we reported ... Felicity was sentenced to 14 days behind bars -- among other penalties -- for her role in the college bribery scandal, to which she pleaded guilty.

She seems to have gotten a jump on her community service, which might be an attempt to show good faith to the judge ... who has the power to send her to the facility she wants -- a cozy-ish place up in the Bay Area that allows tanning and whatnot.

Felicity starred in a show that's up for quite a few Emmys Sunday -- Netflix's 'When They See Us' -- but she wasn't nominated for her role as Linda Fairstein.